NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 3.6 %

NG opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 40.75 and a current ratio of 40.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.76. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,984.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 258,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,754,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,744,484 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,272,000 after purchasing an additional 224,806 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

