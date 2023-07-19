Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Argus raised their target price on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vontier from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vontier by 8.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Vontier by 12.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Vontier in the second quarter worth approximately $13,093,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vontier by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

