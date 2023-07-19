Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.35.

WRTBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €12.00 ($13.48) in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.36 on Friday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers marine power products, such as engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions, including bridge infrastructure solutions, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services, future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage solutions, and optimization technology solutions.

