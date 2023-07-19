Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, Director Wole C. Coaxum bought 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,113,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,116,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,012 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,309,000 after acquiring an additional 84,594 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,599,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,768,000 after acquiring an additional 76,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,024 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGI stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.88.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.06%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

