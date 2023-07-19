Brokerages Set Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) PT at $256.75

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.75.

ETTYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Handelsbanken raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. Essity AB has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) engages in the development, production, and sale of hygiene and health products and services worldwide. The company operates in Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, Sorbact, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands, to family caregivers, professional caregivers, patients and consumers via pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions and e-commerce.

