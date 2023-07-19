Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives $27.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRN. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of TRN opened at $25.63 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 383.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

