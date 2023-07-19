Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STC shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stewart Information Services

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,472. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,175 shares in the company, valued at $677,894.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STC opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $55.81.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Free Report

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.