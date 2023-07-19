BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $785.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

Shares of BLK opened at $739.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $682.50 and its 200-day moving average is $689.60. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 34.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,778,039,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,232,804,000 after acquiring an additional 57,862 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

