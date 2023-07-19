BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $785.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.
BlackRock Price Performance
Shares of BLK opened at $739.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $682.50 and its 200-day moving average is $689.60. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,778,039,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,232,804,000 after acquiring an additional 57,862 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
