StockNews.com Upgrades New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Buy

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.30 on Monday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $889.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.47.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in New Gold by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,242,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,821 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 48.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,263,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,222 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $2,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

