StockNews.com Upgrades New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Buy

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.30 on Monday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $889.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.47.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
