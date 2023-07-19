VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
VolitionRx Stock Performance
VNRX opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $96.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.59. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.74.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. On average, research analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of VolitionRx
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
