Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRD opened at $13.99 on Monday. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $124.19 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 142.3% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 312,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 183,834 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

