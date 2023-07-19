Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Friedman Industries Price Performance
FRD opened at $13.99 on Monday. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.
Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $124.19 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
