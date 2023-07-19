Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enservco during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the period. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

