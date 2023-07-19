Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.35. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.40.
About Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.
