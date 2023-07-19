StockNews.com Upgrades Toro (NYSE:TTC) to “Buy”

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Trading Up 0.2 %

TTC opened at $103.21 on Monday. Toro has a one year low of $79.48 and a one year high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Insider Activity

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Toro by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toro by 1,410.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.