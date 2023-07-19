EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $143.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.51. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $144.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Free Report)

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.