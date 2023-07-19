Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:LODE opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Comstock has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Comstock had a negative net margin of 29,186.45% and a negative return on equity of 51.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Comstock will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LODE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 255,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comstock by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comstock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Comstock by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

