Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Comstock Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LODE opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Comstock has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Comstock had a negative net margin of 29,186.45% and a negative return on equity of 51.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Comstock will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
