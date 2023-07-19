LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

LiqTech International stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

