Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $150.00 at Truist Financial

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

EA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.87 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.22 and a 200-day moving average of $122.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,699 shares of company stock worth $4,385,667. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

