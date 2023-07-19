Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
DOUG opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $213.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. Douglas Elliman has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.97.
Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $213.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.22 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 120 offices with approximately 6,900 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.
