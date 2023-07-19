Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Douglas Elliman Trading Down 2.8 %

DOUG opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $213.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. Douglas Elliman has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $213.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.22 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Elliman

About Douglas Elliman

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOUG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Douglas Elliman by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Elliman by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Douglas Elliman by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 120 offices with approximately 6,900 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Featured Stories

