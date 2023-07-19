B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GAMB opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $504.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 348.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Gambling.com Group by 49.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gambling.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.