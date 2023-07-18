United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.4 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $182.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

