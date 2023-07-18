Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $447.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $469.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.10.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.18.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

