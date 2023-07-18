Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $402.24 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $404.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.05.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.89.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

