iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,938,000 after acquiring an additional 595,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,723,000 after acquiring an additional 68,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

