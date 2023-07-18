Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,104 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

