Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,247 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.36 billion, a PE ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

