AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $294.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.10. The company has a market cap of $215.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

