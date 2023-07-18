The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,058 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.92. The firm has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

