Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $72,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $202.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

