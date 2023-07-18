Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $108.63 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,662,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,465 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $108,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

