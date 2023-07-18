UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $484.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $478.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. SVB Securities cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.25.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

