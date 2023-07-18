UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Lessened by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,380,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,667,862,000 after purchasing an additional 759,440 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $484.13 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $450.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.25.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

