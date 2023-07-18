Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 116.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

