abrdn plc Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $52,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Netflix by 170.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 110.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $450.05 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.40 and a 52 week high of $456.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $404.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.68. The company has a market cap of $200.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

