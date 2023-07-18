Northeast Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $202.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

