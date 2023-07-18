Signaturefd LLC Sells 773 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 80,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 42,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,661 shares of company stock worth $33,959,865. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.30.

Shares of CDNS opened at $244.44 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $245.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.66 and its 200 day moving average is $205.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

