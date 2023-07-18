Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 20,927 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,927 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $23,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Cigna Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $281.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.95.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.