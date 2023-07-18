Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,266,000 after purchasing an additional 59,547 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 58,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.62 and a 12-month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

