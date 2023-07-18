MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

