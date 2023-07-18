AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 882,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,111,000 after purchasing an additional 85,015 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $125,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 47.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

