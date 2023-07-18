Signaturefd LLC Sells 35 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,692,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $402,031,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,184,777 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

SPGI opened at $417.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $382.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $418.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

