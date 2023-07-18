Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Purchases 275 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.7% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $185.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

