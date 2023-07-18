ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Lessened by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $592.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.23, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $594.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $536.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.