Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $20,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55,756 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,245,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.7 %

ED opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average of $94.47.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

