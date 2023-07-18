BMO Capital Markets Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $357.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $380.00 to $357.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.23% from the company’s current price.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $332.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.19.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $278.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,179,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Biogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

