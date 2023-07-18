Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Trimmed by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.4% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 92,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 730,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $267.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.35.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

