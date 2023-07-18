Copperwynd Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,090 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.1% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

