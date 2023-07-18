AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Raised by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.1% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $237.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

