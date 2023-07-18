Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $237.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

