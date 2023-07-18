State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 5,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $82,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $237.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.